Outages continue: Ukrenergo explained when the light schedules will be in effect on Friday

On Friday, May 17, hourly rolling blackout schedules will remain in place in Ukraine, Ukrenergo warned that they will be in effect for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Hourly rolling blackout schedules for household and industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00. Ukrenergo's dispatch center has already informed the regional power distribution companies of the consumption limits for each region - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Next week, the situation with electricity supply may indeed be much easier - Ukrenergo

The company also reminded once again that the reason for the electricity restrictions is an increase in electricity consumption during the cold snap.

Currently, the capacity of Ukrainian power plants is insufficient due to the effects of five missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian power system by Russia since March 22.

Recall

Yuriy Boyko, a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo , warned during a discussion on energy that the electricity restrictions that have begun in Ukraine could be in effect all summer.