Next week, the situation with electricity supply may indeed be much easier - Ukrenergo

Throughout the year, there may be periodic power outages due to a shortage, but the situation may improve with weather changes. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Over a long period of time - in spring, summer and winter - we will have periods of electricity shortages when we will have to resort to disconnecting consumers. This will not happen every day. For example, the situation next week may improve significantly compared to this week due to changes in weather conditions. However, from time to time, we, as grid operators, will have to use customer disconnections as a last resort to balance the system. - says the Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo.

Kudrytsky noted that to avoid the risk of power outages, it is necessary to avoid power outages:

First, to restore the operation of damaged power plants, which may take weeks to years;

Secondly, it takes time to develop and implement a new, decentralized generation system that will be more reliable and resistant to attacks.



Recall

Ukraine's electricity restrictions, which began a day ago, may last until August due to various factors, with improvement in August-September, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo said.