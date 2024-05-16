Next week, the situation with electricity supply may indeed be much easier - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76601 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149061 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249759 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173968 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165235 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32008 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41291 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224319 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76601 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112799 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113704 views
Next week, the situation with electricity supply may indeed be much easier - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20156 views

Ukraine's electricity supply situation may ease considerably next week due to changes in weather conditions, but intermittent blackouts will continue throughout the year due to shortages, according to Ukrenergo CEO.

Throughout the year, there may be periodic power outages due to a shortage, but the situation may improve with weather changes. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Over a long period of time - in spring, summer and winter - we will have periods of electricity shortages when we will have to resort to disconnecting consumers. This will not happen every day. For example, the situation next week may improve significantly compared to this week due to changes in weather conditions. However, from time to time, we, as grid operators, will have to use customer disconnections as a last resort to balance the system.

- says the Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo.

Kudrytsky noted that to avoid the risk of power outages, it is necessary to avoid power outages:

  • First, to restore the operation of damaged power plants, which may take weeks to years;
  • Secondly, it takes time to develop and implement a new, decentralized generation system that will be more reliable and resistant to attacks.

Recall

Ukraine's electricity restrictions, which began a day ago, may last until August due to various factors, with improvement in August-September, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo said.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

