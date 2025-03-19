Three people in Britain have died after eating a chocolate dessert
In Great Britain, five people were poisoned after eating a chocolate dessert. Authorities suspect mousses and ice cream from Cool Delight Desserts, three people have died.
Five people in Great Britain have suffered severe food poisoning after eating a chocolate dessert. Moreover, three of them died. Heads of the National Health Service of England have launched an investigation into the incident, DailyMail reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to the publication, five people were hospitalized in National Health Service (NHS) hospitals with symptoms of a dangerous infectious disease, listeriosis. Cases of poisoning have been recorded not only locally in England, but in various regions of the United Kingdom.
Doctors suggest that the pathogen could be contained in a chocolate dessert that patients consumed the day before. Officials suspect mousses and ice cream made by Cool Delight Desserts.
Against the background of the incident, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled all chilled desserts, including ice cream, ice cream buns, mousses and yogurts, supplied by the company to NHS facilities and nursing homes as a precautionary measure.
Hospital staff have been ordered to check ward refrigerators to ensure that all desserts in this category are removed from patient consumption.
According to the FSA, food poisonings were recorded between May and December 2024, with patients aged 68 to 89 years. Two people were poisoned by desserts in Yorkshire and Humber, one in the north-west, one in the West Midlands, and the fifth in Wales.
Autopsy results showed that Listeria monocytogenes was the cause of death in only one of the three victims.
