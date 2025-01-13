Mass poisoning in Rivne lyceum: dozens of students fall ill, police investigate

Dozens of children have been poisoned in one of Rivne's lyceums, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, UNN reports, citing the Rivne regional police.

It has been preliminarily established that on January 10, around 12 p.m., several primary school students complained of digestive disorders.

The inspector of the educational security service reported this fact to the nurse, who examined the children and provided the necessary assistance. The students, accompanied by their parents, went home.

As of today, January 13, there are 7️2️ lyceum students who have been diagnosed with the same symptoms. One child has been hospitalized.

The Department of Education of the Rivne City Council was notified of this fact. All relevant services were involved, including the Rivne Regional Sanitary and Epidemiological Station, which will decide whether to initiate criminal proceedings based on the results of the inspection.

