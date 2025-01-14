ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Doctor: Ground coffee may contain microscopic cockroach particles

Doctor: Ground coffee may contain microscopic cockroach particles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37884 views

A London doctor reported that up to 10% of each bag of ground coffee can contain microscopic cockroach particles. This is safe for most people, but can be dangerous for allergy sufferers.

Dr. Sermed Mezger, a London-based general practitioner, warned that coffee drinkers may not realize that they are drinking microscopic traces of cockroaches if they buy ground coffee. Up to 10% of each bag of coffee beans can contain insect particles. He wrote about this on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

He explained that during the harvesting, processing, and grinding of coffee beans, it is almost impossible to completely eliminate contaminants such as insects that may come into contact with the beans in the fields, storage facilities, or production plants.

Among these insects are cockroaches, which are common inhabitants of tropical and subtropical regions where coffee is mostly grown and produced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that up to 10% of each bag of coffee beans can be contaminated with insect fragments, including cockroaches.

However, according to the FDA, this low level of contamination is safe for human consumption.

While the idea of insect particles in coffee may be unpleasant, it is important to note that these levels are low and do not pose a health risk

- Dr. Mezger said.

He warned, however, that people who are allergic to crustaceans should avoid drinking ground coffee, as these people often react to a protein called tropomyosin, which is found in cockroaches.

For people with crustacean allergies - up to 2 million people in the UK - symptoms usually appear quickly after eating, according to Anaphylaxis UK.

Mild to moderate symptoms include a red rash that can appear anywhere on the body, tingling or itching in the mouth, swollen lips, face, or eyes, and abdominal pain or vomiting,

- the organization explains.

In more serious cases, people with crustacean allergies can experience anaphylaxis, an anaphylactic shock that can be fatal within minutes.

This is a severe and potentially fatal reaction that constitutes a medical emergency.

Signs of anaphylaxis include dizziness or fainting; breathing difficulties such as rapid and shallow breathing; rapid heartbeat; sweating; confusion, anxiety, and falling or losing consciousness.

What are the benefits of coffee

Dr. Mezger admitted that he continues to drink two cups of coffee a day and advises his followers to do the same if they want to reap the health benefits.

Coffee is associated with numerous benefits, including a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and dementia.

Scientists at the University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland have found that people over 65 who suffer from irregular heart rhythms are at a lower risk of developing symptoms indicating memory loss if they are big coffee drinkers.

In addition, recent studies published in the European Heart Journal have shown that drinking coffee before noon reduces the risk of heart disease and circulatory disease by 31% compared to those who drink it throughout the day.

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) advises that most people can safely consume up to 300 mg of caffeine per day - which is the equivalent of three cups of coffee.

That's because studies have shown that consuming more than 600 mg per day-twice the recommended dose-can be associated with insomnia, nervousness, irritability, high blood pressure, and stomach upset.

But pregnant women shouldn't consume more than 200 mg of caffeine a day, as it can increase the risk of miscarriage or low birth weight, the NHS warns.

Recall

UNN wrotethat a study of 40,000 adults found that morning coffee reduces the risk of death by 16% and cardiovascular disease by 31%.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
national-health-serviceNational Health Service
switzerlandSwitzerland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

