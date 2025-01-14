Doctor: Ground coffee may contain microscopic cockroach particles

Dr. Sermed Mezger, a London-based general practitioner, warned that coffee drinkers may not realize that they are drinking microscopic traces of cockroaches if they buy ground coffee. Up to 10% of each bag of coffee beans can contain insect particles. He wrote about this on his Instagram page, UNN reports.



He explained that during the harvesting, processing, and grinding of coffee beans, it is almost impossible to completely eliminate contaminants such as insects that may come into contact with the beans in the fields, storage facilities, or production plants.

Among these insects are cockroaches, which are common inhabitants of tropical and subtropical regions where coffee is mostly grown and produced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that up to 10% of each bag of coffee beans can be contaminated with insect fragments, including cockroaches.

However, according to the FDA, this low level of contamination is safe for human consumption.

While the idea of insect particles in coffee may be unpleasant, it is important to note that these levels are low and do not pose a health risk - Dr. Mezger said.

He warned, however, that people who are allergic to crustaceans should avoid drinking ground coffee, as these people often react to a protein called tropomyosin, which is found in cockroaches.

For people with crustacean allergies - up to 2 million people in the UK - symptoms usually appear quickly after eating, according to Anaphylaxis UK.

Mild to moderate symptoms include a red rash that can appear anywhere on the body, tingling or itching in the mouth, swollen lips, face, or eyes, and abdominal pain or vomiting, - the organization explains.

In more serious cases, people with crustacean allergies can experience anaphylaxis, an anaphylactic shock that can be fatal within minutes.

This is a severe and potentially fatal reaction that constitutes a medical emergency.

Signs of anaphylaxis include dizziness or fainting; breathing difficulties such as rapid and shallow breathing; rapid heartbeat; sweating; confusion, anxiety, and falling or losing consciousness.

What are the benefits of coffee

Dr. Mezger admitted that he continues to drink two cups of coffee a day and advises his followers to do the same if they want to reap the health benefits.

Coffee is associated with numerous benefits, including a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and dementia.

Scientists at the University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland have found that people over 65 who suffer from irregular heart rhythms are at a lower risk of developing symptoms indicating memory loss if they are big coffee drinkers.

In addition, recent studies published in the European Heart Journal have shown that drinking coffee before noon reduces the risk of heart disease and circulatory disease by 31% compared to those who drink it throughout the day.

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) advises that most people can safely consume up to 300 mg of caffeine per day - which is the equivalent of three cups of coffee.

That's because studies have shown that consuming more than 600 mg per day-twice the recommended dose-can be associated with insomnia, nervousness, irritability, high blood pressure, and stomach upset.

But pregnant women shouldn't consume more than 200 mg of caffeine a day, as it can increase the risk of miscarriage or low birth weight, the NHS warns.

