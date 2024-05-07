Cyberattack on the UK Ministry of Defense: hackers hacked servers

Hackers have penetrated the servers of the UK Ministry of Defense, causing a massive leak of confidential information. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the UK reported a massive data leak from the Ministry of Defense, pointing to a possible connection to China, although no specific accusations were made.

The cyberattack was aimed at obtaining personal data of military personnel regarding payment processing systems for financial gain. As a result of the leak, mostly names and bank details were revealed.

According to the Ministry of Defense, service personnel will be provided with the necessary support and advice on their safety.

Shortly after the cyberattack was detected, the contractor's system was disconnected and an audit was launched.

