President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for an Allied landings, as it was 80 years ago in Normandy, to help defend against the Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the event on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

So, Zelensky, when he stood on the red carpet with French President Emmanuel Macron, was asked if he hoped for a "landing" of allies in Ukraine one day, Zelensky replied: "Yes, I hope.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France and joined the ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

On June 6, 1944, Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy. The day of the landing marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi rule (Operation Overlord). But it also symbolized inhuman bloodshed, with tens of thousands dead and wounded. The Allied forces at that time consisted mainly of Americans, British, Canadians, poles and French. About 3,100 landing ships with more than 150,000 soldiers made their way to northern France.

The celebration takes place on the beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer on Omaha Beach, one of the sections of the beach where the Allies arrived from the UK.

Several elderly veterans also came to Normandy for the celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron awarded eleven elderly American veterans the legion of Honor for their service at the time.