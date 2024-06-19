Albatross Day, World Children's Football Day, Farmer's Day in Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on June 19

Today, on June 19, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can join various events on the occasion of the World Albatross Day, UNN reports.

Albatrosses are one of the largest flying birds, and the wandering and southern king albatrosses have a record wingspan of up to 3.7 meters and even more.

Of the 21 species of albatrosses known to science, 19 are endangered. Over the past few centuries, the population of albatrosses has declined sharply as a result of their mass extermination for the sake of feathers for ladies' hats.

Nowadays, the main threat to albatrosses is animals that are not typical of their habitat, the decline in fish stocks in the waters of the world ocean, and the death of these birds in fishing gear.

Since 2001, on the initiative of UNICEF and FIFA, World Children's Football Day has been held on June 19.

Football is perhaps the most popular sport in the world. Various ball games have been known since the times of ancient China, Greece and Rome.

The classic rules of football were formed in Great Britain in the late nineteenth century.

The goal of today's event is to get as many children as possible involved in football, especially in poor countries. After all, playing sports is one of the ways to achieve something in life.

Since 2020, Ukraine has been celebrating Farmer's Day. The event was launched by a presidential decree in honor of the fact that the Law on Farming was adopted in Ukraine on June 19, 2003.

Today, you can also join the Walk Day, which was launched in the United States in 1979 and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

The purpose of this event is to draw people's attention to the importance of rest, finding time for a leisurely walk, unity with nature; to spread the idea of a healthy lifestyle.

Even today, events are being held to mark World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, a hereditary change in the structure of hemoglobin that results in its abnormalization (hemoglobin S).

If you look at red blood cells with hemoglobin S under a microscope, they will resemble a sickle. These red blood cells transport oxygen poorly, which is why a patient may complain of oxygen deficiency.

Sickle cell anemia makes the human body vulnerable to hemorrhagic stroke and various infections.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle Judas, the Lord's brother by blood. It is believed that he was a cousin of Jesus Christ.

Jude is the author of one of the New Testament epistles. Jude preached in many lands. According to legend, he was brutally killed by pagans in Persia.

Ivan and Maria celebrate their name days on June 19.