Today is World Refugee Day: how many Ukrainians have left their homes due to Russian aggression

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 2090 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17795 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 155437 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153033 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371085 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183536 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 2116 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155465 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149736 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142534 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12976 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14135 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18148 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19259 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38011 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Today is World Refugee Day: how many Ukrainians have left their homes due to Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42621 views

According to official UN statistics, about 6.5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection status abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Today is World Refugee Day: how many Ukrainians have left their homes due to Russian aggression

Today, on June 20, various events dedicated to the World Refugee Day are held in many countries of the world UNN writes.

The event was launched by the United Nations and was first celebrated in 2001 to mark the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention Relating to the status of refugees.

Every year, millions of people are forced to leave their homes, as they are forced to flee the horrors of war, interethnic conflicts, the consequences of natural disasters, and so on. Most of the refugees are in Africa and Asia. Many of them are trying to get to Europe and the United States.

In Europe, the number of refugees began to grow due to the war in the Balkans.

Currently, there are more than 30 million refugees in the world.

Since 2014, these sad statistics have been replenished by Ukrainians. People from eastern Ukraine fled to other regions from the hybrid war unleashed by Russia.

At the end of 2021, there were about 1.5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

In the first months of full-scale Russian aggression, long lines of people were formed on the western border of Ukraine, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells, rockets and bombs.

According to some sources, about 8 million people have left Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

According to official UN statistics, about 6.5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection status abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Most of our refugees are now in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, and Spain.

The number of Internally Displaced Persons has increased to 5 million since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Germany will not deprive refugees from Ukraine of social assistance6/17/24, 5:13 PM • 22921 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
United Nations
Great Britain
Asia
Africa
Czech Republic
Spain
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91