Today is World Refugee Day: how many Ukrainians have left their homes due to Russian aggression

Today, on June 20, various events dedicated to the World Refugee Day are held in many countries of the world UNN writes.

The event was launched by the United Nations and was first celebrated in 2001 to mark the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention Relating to the status of refugees.

Every year, millions of people are forced to leave their homes, as they are forced to flee the horrors of war, interethnic conflicts, the consequences of natural disasters, and so on. Most of the refugees are in Africa and Asia. Many of them are trying to get to Europe and the United States.

In Europe, the number of refugees began to grow due to the war in the Balkans.

Currently, there are more than 30 million refugees in the world.

Since 2014, these sad statistics have been replenished by Ukrainians. People from eastern Ukraine fled to other regions from the hybrid war unleashed by Russia.

At the end of 2021, there were about 1.5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

In the first months of full-scale Russian aggression, long lines of people were formed on the western border of Ukraine, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells, rockets and bombs.

According to some sources, about 8 million people have left Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

According to official UN statistics, about 6.5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection status abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Most of our refugees are now in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, and Spain.

The number of Internally Displaced Persons has increased to 5 million since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

