Germany will not deprive refugees from Ukraine of social assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22921 views

Germany will continue to provide social assistance to refugees from Ukraine fleeing the war with Russia, rejecting demands to cut payments.

Germany will not deprive refugees from Ukraine of social assistance

Berlin has rejected demands to pay Ukrainian refugees less generous assistance instead of civilian aid (Bürgergeld). This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

The government has no plans to cut payments to people who fled to Germany from Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,

- said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Details

It is noted that the German Ministry of Commerce has promised that a specially created department of the Center for Employment for Refugees from Ukraine will accelerate the integration of Ukrainians in the labor market.

Addendum

These statements were preceded by a call by the prime ministers of the federal states governed by representatives of the CDU/CSU opposition bloc, the executive secretary of the CDU faction in the Bundestag, Thorsten Fry, and the secretary general of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Bidjan Jir-Saray, to cancel the Bürgergeld payment to at least Ukrainian men of military age and instead pay them asylum seekers' benefits.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad
