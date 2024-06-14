Ukrainians' trips abroad decreased by 10%, but almost 69 thousand did not return home this year - monitoring

More than 7.8 million border crossings by Ukrainians were recorded in the first 4 months of this year, while the number of trips abroad decreased by 10% compared to the previous year, and 69,000 citizens have not returned since the beginning of the year, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN writes.

Details

"The State Border Guard Service recorded more than 7.8 million border crossings by Ukrainians in the first 4 months of 2024. In general, Ukrainians began to travel abroad 10% less often," the statement said.

Almost 69 thousand citizens have not returned to the country since the beginning of the year. At the same time, in April, for the first time since the beginning of the year, more citizens returned home than left - by as much as 56 thousand.

For comparison, 14.1 million Ukrainians left Ukraine last year. Of these, only 142 thousand remained abroad. This is 15 times less than in the first year of the full-scale war.

