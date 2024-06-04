For Ukrainians abroad, the passport service of the state enterprise "Document" has been extended

The government has extended the passport service of the state enterprise "Document" for Ukrainians abroad for another 6 months, the Ministry of regional integration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the government made a decision that extends the operation of the pilot project, which allows the state enterprise "Document" to accept applications for processing documents abroad," the ministry said in a statement in social networks.

This project, as indicated, was implemented by the State Migration Service in order to provide services for processing passport documents to Ukrainians who are abroad. The project was implemented in 2022 and was supposed to be completed at the end of June this year.

"Taking into account the social significance of the project to support our citizens abroad, the government's decision extended the work of the state enterprise document for another 6 months," the ministry said.

