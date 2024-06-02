France allowed Ukraine to use distant Scalp missiles in Russia – BBC

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69994 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138996 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144095 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237983 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171447 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147776 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67087 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109625 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49996 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105349 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 47289 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219007 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 5071 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105349 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158292 views
Actual
France allowed Ukraine to use distant Scalp missiles in Russia – BBC

France allowed Ukraine to use distant Scalp missiles in Russia – BBC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49427 views

France and the United Kingdom have allowed Ukraine to strike at Russian military facilities in Russia with long-range scalp/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, allowing it to strike at airfields in border regions such as Kursk and Belgorod.

The United Kingdom and France, which supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles (or as they are called in France Scalp – ED.), have not directly restricted their use. Their range can reach 250 km. This was said by an anonymous French military aviation officer, writes BBC News, reports UNN.

Details

We must allow (Ukraine) to neutralize the military facilities from which missiles are launched, and, in fact, the military facilities from which Ukraine is attacked

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week.

According to the military aviation officer, now Ukraine can strike at the airfields of the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

However, as the publication's journalists note, such operations will be limited in terms of what they can achieve.

Ukrainian Su-24s equipped with these cruise missiles will have to approach the Russian border to launch them, making them vulnerable to Russian air defense systems. The F-16 aircraft, which are expected by the end of this year, are better equipped for such tasks. But President Zelensky admits that it is still not clear whether Ukraine's partners will allow these aircraft to hit targets in Russia

it says in the article.

addition

Earlier it became known that the administration of Joe Biden relaxed its long-standing policy, according to which it banned Ukraine from using American weapons against targets inside Russia. This is reported by The Guardian. In particular, the United States allowed strikes with American weapons, but only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region. As the press secretary of the president of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov noted, such a decision of the Biden administration will significantly strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist Russia's attempts to enter the border en masse.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken officially announced for the first time that US President Joe Biden granted permission to Ukraine to hit military targets on the territory of Russia with weapons received from the United States.

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters30.05.24, 14:08 • 24002 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
great-britainGreat Britain
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising