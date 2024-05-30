France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters

Kyiv

France may soon announce the deployment of military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen in mine clearance, maintenance of equipment and operation of military aircraft, despite the concerns of some allies.

France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the fears of some allies and criticism from Russia. Paris may announce its decision next week during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by Reuters with reference to  three diplomatic sources, reports UNN

Details 

According to diplomats, Paris hopes to create and lead a coalition of countries offering such assistance to Kiev, despite the fact that some of its partners in the European Union fear that this could make a direct conflict with Russia more likely.

According to two diplomats, France will first send a limited number of staff to assess the conditions of the mission, and then send several hundred instructors.

According to them, the training will focus on mine clearance, maintaining equipment in working order and technical experience for military aircraft, which will be provided by the West. Paris will also finance, arm and train the Ukrainian motorized brigade.

"The agreements are very advanced and we can expect something next week," one of the sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive in France on June 6, the 80th anniversary of the "D-day" when Allied soldiers landed in Normandy to oust Nazi troops during World War II. The next day, he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Addition 

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that French instructors will soon visit Ukrainian training centers and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel. However, the French Ministry of Defense did not confirm the information about sending its military instructors to Ukraine. 

Later, the Ministry of defense of Ukraine gave an explanation in a telegram regarding the reception of instructors from partner countries. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising