France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters

France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the fears of some allies and criticism from Russia. Paris may announce its decision next week during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by Reuters with reference to three diplomatic sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to diplomats, Paris hopes to create and lead a coalition of countries offering such assistance to Kiev, despite the fact that some of its partners in the European Union fear that this could make a direct conflict with Russia more likely.

According to two diplomats, France will first send a limited number of staff to assess the conditions of the mission, and then send several hundred instructors.

According to them, the training will focus on mine clearance, maintaining equipment in working order and technical experience for military aircraft, which will be provided by the West. Paris will also finance, arm and train the Ukrainian motorized brigade.

"The agreements are very advanced and we can expect something next week," one of the sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive in France on June 6, the 80th anniversary of the "D-day" when Allied soldiers landed in Normandy to oust Nazi troops during World War II. The next day, he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Addition

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that French instructors will soon visit Ukrainian training centers and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel. However, the French Ministry of Defense did not confirm the information about sending its military instructors to Ukraine.

Later, the Ministry of defense of Ukraine gave an explanation in a telegram regarding the reception of instructors from partner countries.