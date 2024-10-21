“You are not our king!": Aboriginal senator challenges King Charles in Australia
Kyiv • UNN
Lydia Thorpe, an Indigenous senator, protested against King Charles III's visit to the Australian parliament. She accused the monarchy of genocide and demanded the return of stolen lands and a treaty.
Indigenous senator Lydia Thorpe expressed her anger over the British monarch's visit to the Australian parliament.
Writes UNN with reference to Associated Press.
Shouting anti-colonial slogans, Aboriginal Senator Lydia Thorpe challenged King Charles III during his visit to the Australian Parliament.
This is not your land. You are not my king
The senator's speech from the indigenous population of Australia to the British monarch also included the following:
“You have committed genocide against our people.
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States call for peace in Ukraine and respect for international law22.09.24, 06:35 • 79144 views
Before the guards took her away, Thorpe emphasized:
“Give us back what you stole from us - our bones, our skulls, our children, our people. You have destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty,” the Australian senator told King Charzu.
HelpHelp
The sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain is also the head of state of Australia and is visiting the Commonwealth country for the 17th time, but for the first time as king. Before Charles, only his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was there.
Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Australia on Friday, but the official program began only on Sunday with a church service in Sydney. Small protests against the monarchy have already taken place in the neighborhood.
King Charles III wrote a personal letter to Trump after the assassination attempt15.07.24, 17:13 • 17815 views