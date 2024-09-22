ukenru
Actual
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States call for peace in Ukraine and respect for international law

Leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States call for peace in Ukraine and respect for international law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79121 views

Australia, India, Japan, and the United States expressed concern over the war in Ukraine and its consequences. They called for respect for international law, condemned nuclear threats, and emphasized the need for a just peace.

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States called for the observance of international law and expressed concern about the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

In a joint statement, the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States emphasized the importance of upholding international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. They paid special attention to the devastating humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine, expressing deep concern over the situation.

These countries emphasized the need to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with international law. They also noted the significant impact of the war on global food and energy security, especially for developing countries.

The leaders unanimously condemned the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, calling on all countries to refrain from aggressive actions that threaten the sovereignty or territorial integrity of other states.

Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet received permission from the United States or Britain to use long-range missiles inside Russia21.09.24, 13:00 • 76274 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
united-nationsUnited Nations
australiaAustralia
indiaIndia
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

