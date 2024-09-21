Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet received permission from the United States or Britain to use long-range missiles inside Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has not yet received permission from the United States or Britain to use long-range missiles inside Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"Neither America nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia, on any targets at any distance. We did not use long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said, noting that the partners feared an "escalation" of hostilities.

Recall

According to media reports, London, together with Washington, may privately grant Ukraine permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.