Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56698 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102692 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246445 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164675 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47972 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59914 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39529 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32496 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223676 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222806 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56711 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32496 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113059 views
World Parrot day, blonde Day, International No Tobacco Day. What else can you celebrate on May 31

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115404 views

Today, on May 31, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can participate in the celebration of World Parrot day. According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world.

Today, on May 31, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can participate in the celebration of World Parrot day, writes UNN.

According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Due to the destruction of human ecosystems in which parrots live, and poaching, some species of these birds were on the verge of extinction.

A few years ago, blue macaw parrots completely became extinct in the wild.

By weight, parrots are divided into three types: large - up to 1 meter high; medium - weighing 100 grams; small - weighing 30 grams.

Only a few species of parrots can imitate human speech. So, cockatoos can remember up to 40 words and several sentences. Loris are distinguished by their ability to reproduce 50 words and several sentences. And some budgerigars can repeat about 100 words, but they rarely speak sentences.

Women with blonde hair celebrate their" professional " holiday today.

According to one version, the day of blondes is celebrated on May 31, because it was on this day that a team of blonde lawyers challenged their male colleagues in order to prove that they are no worse at understanding law than them.

Actually, this is the main idea of the holiday: to break the stereotype that blondes are not particularly smart.

Interestingly, scientists estimate that natural blondes will disappear in 200 years. Over the past 50 years, the number of women who have blonde hair from birth has decreased from 40% to 14%.

Since 1988, World No Tobacco Day has been celebrated at the initiative of who.

In Europe, as you know, tobacco leaves were brought by Christopher Columbus after the discovery of America.

By the mid-19th century, tobacco smoking had become commonplace all over the world, but handmade cigarettes remained a luxury item. The situation changed with the advent of the first cigarette rolling machine, which was patented by the American James Bonsac in 1880.

Soon the invention was put into production by businessman James Duke, and in 1890 this entrepreneur United several small tobacco companies and founded the American Tobacco Company. Inexpensive mass-produced cigarettes began to replace cradles and snuff.

The middle of the XX century was the golden time of cigarettes. In some countries, the number of smokers was 80% of the population.

In the 70s and 80s, the first proven medical facts about the harm of tobacco to health appeared, in particular, a link was established between cancer of the respiratory system and smoking, as well as an increased risk for smokers regarding heart disease, diseases of the nervous, digestive and endocrine systems. At the same time, I learned about the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Since such times, the fight against this bad habit has been gaining powerful momentum all over the planet.

Those who have overcome it and now prefer a healthy lifestyle can join the birthday party of cycling today.

It was on May 31, 1868, that the first cycling race in the history of World Sports took place in a park in the suburbs of Paris.  James Moore, a 19-year-old cyclist from the United Kingdom, completed the two-kilometer race the fastest.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the apostle from the 70th Hermas.

Hermas preached in Cappadocia, and converted many people to Christianity.

According to legend, Erma was captured by pagans, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Yarema, Roman, and Kristina celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

