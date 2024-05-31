Today, on May 31, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can participate in the celebration of World Parrot day, writes UNN.

According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Due to the destruction of human ecosystems in which parrots live, and poaching, some species of these birds were on the verge of extinction.

A few years ago, blue macaw parrots completely became extinct in the wild.

By weight, parrots are divided into three types: large - up to 1 meter high; medium - weighing 100 grams; small - weighing 30 grams.

Only a few species of parrots can imitate human speech. So, cockatoos can remember up to 40 words and several sentences. Loris are distinguished by their ability to reproduce 50 words and several sentences. And some budgerigars can repeat about 100 words, but they rarely speak sentences.

Women with blonde hair celebrate their" professional " holiday today.

According to one version, the day of blondes is celebrated on May 31, because it was on this day that a team of blonde lawyers challenged their male colleagues in order to prove that they are no worse at understanding law than them.

Actually, this is the main idea of the holiday: to break the stereotype that blondes are not particularly smart.

Interestingly, scientists estimate that natural blondes will disappear in 200 years. Over the past 50 years, the number of women who have blonde hair from birth has decreased from 40% to 14%.

Since 1988, World No Tobacco Day has been celebrated at the initiative of who.

In Europe, as you know, tobacco leaves were brought by Christopher Columbus after the discovery of America.

By the mid-19th century, tobacco smoking had become commonplace all over the world, but handmade cigarettes remained a luxury item. The situation changed with the advent of the first cigarette rolling machine, which was patented by the American James Bonsac in 1880.

Soon the invention was put into production by businessman James Duke, and in 1890 this entrepreneur United several small tobacco companies and founded the American Tobacco Company. Inexpensive mass-produced cigarettes began to replace cradles and snuff.

The middle of the XX century was the golden time of cigarettes. In some countries, the number of smokers was 80% of the population.

In the 70s and 80s, the first proven medical facts about the harm of tobacco to health appeared, in particular, a link was established between cancer of the respiratory system and smoking, as well as an increased risk for smokers regarding heart disease, diseases of the nervous, digestive and endocrine systems. At the same time, I learned about the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Since such times, the fight against this bad habit has been gaining powerful momentum all over the planet.

Those who have overcome it and now prefer a healthy lifestyle can join the birthday party of cycling today.

It was on May 31, 1868, that the first cycling race in the history of World Sports took place in a park in the suburbs of Paris. James Moore, a 19-year-old cyclist from the United Kingdom, completed the two-kilometer race the fastest.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the apostle from the 70th Hermas.

Hermas preached in Cappadocia, and converted many people to Christianity.

According to legend, Erma was captured by pagans, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Yarema, Roman, and Kristina celebrate their name days today.