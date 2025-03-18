Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia is preparing for conflicts with European countries
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.
The EU, the Russian Federation, is preparing for future conflicts with European democratic countries. This statement was made by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a speech at the Royal Danish Military Academy in Copenhagen, UNN writes with reference to the website of the European Commission.
The head of the European Commission expressed her conviction that Russia is preparing for confrontation at a time when the United States is refocusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Von der Leyen also emphasized that Russia has "significantly expanded" its military-industrial production capacity.
These investments fuel its aggressive war in Ukraine, while preparing it for future confrontation with European democracies
Ursula von der Leyen also drew the attention of those present to the seriousness of the situation. She noted that Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions, which are only growing.
Europe is ready to step up. We are ready to take control of the changes that are inevitable. This means we need to act now. Large actions are a prerequisite for speed, scale and strength by 2030
She also stressed that EU member states will always retain responsibility for their own troops, from doctrine to deployment, as well as for determining the needs of their armed forces.
Supplement
Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to show that it is ready to support a ceasefire. This happened after the summit of the "coalition of the willing", convened by the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer.
Also, von der Leyen stated earlier that the European Union continues sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.