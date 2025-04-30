Usyk and Dubois held a face-off at the press conference before the rematch

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 910 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98694 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116078 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82329 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109159 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98372 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82459 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75994 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158620 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157493 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
53%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 10883 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 28755 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 18152 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 9708 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 9276 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7436 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74988 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98694 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158620 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157493 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 64491 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 81562 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 78577 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184138 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 94580 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Usyk and Dubois held a face-off at the press conference before the rematch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois held a new face-off at the press conference before the fight. The fight for the title of absolute world champion in heavy weight will take place in London on July 19.

Usyk and Dubois held a face-off at the press conference before the rematch

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) and IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) held a new face-to-face meeting at a press conference regarding the rematch, UNN writes with reference to The Ring.

Details

Ahead of the first ever match for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion, which will take place in London on July 19, the two champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois were at Wembley Stadium to talk to journalists before stepping up preparations for the historic event.

"It will be a great night and a historic event for British sport, because this absolute title has never been fought for in Great Britain. There will be four belts at stake, and this is a historic moment," said promoter Frank Warren.

Addition

The first battle of views between Usyk and Dubois took place at Wembley on April 28. Dubois then pushed Usyk away.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Great Britain
Oleksandr Usyk
London
Brent
$62.57
Bitcoin
$94,900.90
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.88
Золото
$3,319.44
Ethereum
$1,806.65