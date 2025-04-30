Usyk and Dubois held a face-off at the press conference before the rematch

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) and IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) held a new face-to-face meeting at a press conference regarding the rematch, UNN writes with reference to The Ring.

Ahead of the first ever match for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion, which will take place in London on July 19, the two champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois were at Wembley Stadium to talk to journalists before stepping up preparations for the historic event.

"It will be a great night and a historic event for British sport, because this absolute title has never been fought for in Great Britain. There will be four belts at stake, and this is a historic moment," said promoter Frank Warren.

The first battle of views between Usyk and Dubois took place at Wembley on April 28. Dubois then pushed Usyk away.