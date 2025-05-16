



European armed forces are not ready for future crises and challenges, it is necessary to quickly improve the "quantity and quality" of the army. This was stated by the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), General Robert Brieger in his closing remarks before his resignation, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Brieger called on Europeans to define the roles of their armed forces in protecting the continent. He stressed the need for cooperation with NATO, but warned that the United States' shift in focus to the Indo-Pacific region means that Europe needs to do more for its own defense.

Brieger said that the chiefs of defense of all 27 EU countries agree on the need for a "more concrete definition" of the EU's mutual defense clause, as set out in Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union. This article states that members are obliged to provide assistance if another EU country is the victim of armed aggression.

In addition, he said that the EU needs to improve the "quantity and quality" of its defense capabilities. He noted that the most important priorities are artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft and anti-drone capabilities, military mobility and strategic intelligence. At the same time, the General summarized that it would take "years" to fill these gaps, even with the necessary political will and incentives for the industry.

Addition

General Robert Brieger, former commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, will be replaced by Irish Lieutenant General Sean Clancy for the next three-year term as Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

This will allow the Austrian general from a neutral country to remain in a four-star military post in the EU at a time when much of the European leadership is focused on the threat emanating from Russia, and the EU is supporting efforts to restore military power on the continent.

Let us remind you

