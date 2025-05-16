$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
European Armed Forces are not ready for future crises - Chairman of the EU Military Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

European armed forces need urgent improvement to respond to future crises. Priorities are ammunition, air defense, mobility and intelligence.

European Armed Forces are not ready for future crises - Chairman of the EU Military Committee



European armed forces are not ready for future crises and challenges, it is necessary to quickly improve the "quantity and quality" of the army. This was stated by the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), General Robert Brieger in his closing remarks before his resignation, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv. 

Details

Brieger called on Europeans to define the roles of their armed forces in protecting the continent. He stressed the need for cooperation with NATO, but warned that the United States' shift in focus to the Indo-Pacific region means that Europe needs to do more for its own defense.

Slovaks are the least willing to defend their country with weapons in their hands compared to Czechs and Poles - survey15.05.25, 17:02 • 4408 views

Brieger said that the chiefs of defense of all 27 EU countries agree on the need for a "more concrete definition" of the EU's mutual defense clause, as set out in Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union. This article states that members are obliged to provide assistance if another EU country is the victim of armed aggression.

Poland will purchase 10,000 Warmate drones that have proven effective in Ukraine16.05.25, 01:41 • 4662 views

In addition, he said that the EU needs to improve the "quantity and quality" of its defense capabilities. He noted that the most important priorities are artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft and anti-drone capabilities, military mobility and strategic intelligence. At the same time, the General summarized that it would take "years" to fill these gaps, even with the necessary political will and incentives for the industry.

Tourists "wandering through the forests" may be Russian spies - Latvian intelligence15.05.25, 19:10 • 3548 views

Addition

General Robert Brieger, former commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, will be replaced by Irish Lieutenant General Sean Clancy for the next three-year term as Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

Eurojust has launched an investigation into possible corruption in NATO procurement15.05.25, 15:44 • 2286 views

This will allow the Austrian general from a neutral country to remain in a four-star military post in the EU at a time when much of the European leadership is focused on the threat emanating from Russia, and the EU is supporting efforts to restore military power on the continent.

Let us remind you

The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing for a historic agreement on defense and security. It will allow British troops to participate in EU peacekeeping missions.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
NATO
Great Britain
European Union
United States
