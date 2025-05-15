$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 520 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 388 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 14893 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50761 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74166 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143680 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136823 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267521 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102973 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71628 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44170 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146403 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213758 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267487 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211952 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5538 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12328 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 61105 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119584 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69864 views
Slovaks are the least willing to defend their country with weapons in their hands compared to Czechs and Poles - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

According to a Globsec poll, only 49% of Slovaks are willing to defend the country with weapons, compared to 81% of Czechs and 84% of Poles. Also, 75% of Slovaks support EU membership.

Slovaks are the least willing to defend their country with weapons in their hands compared to Czechs and Poles - survey

Slovakia received the lowest score in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of readiness to defend the country in the event of an attack, according to a survey by the independent think tank Globsec. Only 49% of Slovak respondents said they would take up arms, compared to 81% of Czechs and 84% of Poles, UNN writes with reference to Euractiv.

Details

The survey also showed that, despite the presence of a pro-Russian government, most Slovaks remain strongly pro-European. 75% of them would vote for the country to remain in the EU. This is slightly more than in the Czech Republic, where 72% would do the same.

As for the perception of Russia and China as security threats, more than half of Czechs consider both countries threatening. In Slovakia, half of respondents consider Russia a threat, but only 33% feel the same about China.

The former Czechoslovak countries also differ significantly in their susceptibility to disinformation and conspiracy theories. Only a third of Czechs believe in such narratives, which is the lowest rate in the region.

Instead, Slovaks, who have long been known for their vulnerability to disinformation, stand out in one particular aspect: more than a quarter of them rely primarily on personal contacts, such as family and friends, as their primary source of news.

Meanwhile, only 20% of Slovaks turn to mainstream media for information about world events. In the Czech Republic, this figure is 57%.

Addition

The EU has officially launched the FMBTech project with a budget of EUR 19 million, which brought together 26 organizations from 13 countries to modernize tanks for modern combat conditions. The aim of the project is to create maneuverable and intelligent tanks.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
