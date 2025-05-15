$41.540.04
Eurojust has launched an investigation into possible corruption in NATO procurement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Eurojust has begun coordinating an international investigation into corruption schemes in the procurement of military equipment for NATO. NSPA employees are suspected.

Eurojust has launched an investigation into possible corruption in NATO procurement

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) has launched a large-scale international investigation into alleged corruption schemes in the procurement of military equipment for the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Eurojust.

Details

The investigation was initiated by Belgium. At its request, the agency is coordinating the actions of law enforcement agencies in several countries that have joined the investigation of possible abuses in the framework of NATO defense contracts.

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies04.04.25, 13:58 • 7152 views

At the request of the Belgian authorities, Eurojust is coordinating cross-border legal support for investigations into possible corruption in the procurement of military equipment for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This may have occurred through specific current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) 

- the agency said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the investigation concerns the alleged involvement of current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in corruption.

Boeing promises to deliver the new Air Force One by 2027, despite delays08.05.25, 09:33 • 4031 view

Since April, Eurojust has been holding a series of operational meetings to establish international cooperation and data exchange. As a result of joint work, a circle of potential suspects has already been identified. At the same time, a number of countries have previously detained individuals suspected of involvement in corruption schemes related to contracts for the Alliance.

Recall

Earlier, a group of health ministers from 11 EU member states proposed to include the purchase of critical medicines in the scope of the EU Security and Defense Funds.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Air Force One
Boeing
NATO
Belgium
