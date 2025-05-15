Eurojust has launched an investigation into possible corruption in NATO procurement

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) has launched a large-scale international investigation into alleged corruption schemes in the procurement of military equipment for the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Eurojust.

The investigation was initiated by Belgium. At its request, the agency is coordinating the actions of law enforcement agencies in several countries that have joined the investigation of possible abuses in the framework of NATO defense contracts.

At the request of the Belgian authorities, Eurojust is coordinating cross-border legal support for investigations into possible corruption in the procurement of military equipment for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This may have occurred through specific current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) - the agency said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the investigation concerns the alleged involvement of current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in corruption.

Since April, Eurojust has been holding a series of operational meetings to establish international cooperation and data exchange. As a result of joint work, a circle of potential suspects has already been identified. At the same time, a number of countries have previously detained individuals suspected of involvement in corruption schemes related to contracts for the Alliance.

