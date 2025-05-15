Tourists "wandering through the forests" may be Russian spies - Latvian intelligence

$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11147 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15810 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24444 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65766 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87671 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150196 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141475 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281752 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103717 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71894 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 11147 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70648 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160589 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227824 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281752 views
Tourists "wandering through the forests" may be Russian spies - Latvian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

Russian intelligence services are the main threat to Latvia. Experts have given advice on how to identify Russian spies, paying attention to their appearance and behavior.

Tourists "wandering through the forests" may be Russian spies - Latvian intelligence

Russian intelligence and security services pose a "major threat" to Latvia's national security. This is the conclusion reached by the country's Defence Intelligence and Security Service in its annual report. This is reported by EuroNews, передає УНН.

Details

The Latvian intelligence service has given recommendations to fellow citizens on how to identify possible Russian spies or saboteurs. Experts from the agency listed a number of characteristic features, including a sloppy appearance, inappropriate military, "pixelated" or sportswear, as well as the ability to ask locals suspicious questions in order to distract or confuse the interlocutor.

The security service added that individuals may also have specialised medical kits, as well as maps or radios that are more suitable for a covert operation than a hike.

The US Embassy in Moldova is offering $10 million for information on members of the Russian GRU15.05.25, 14:38 • 2390 views

Suspects may be detained near military or critical infrastructure facilities and pose as humanitarian workers, as well as be in remote areas with no interest in nature.

Russian saboteurs may also try to incite the population to riot in order to eliminate "socially significant persons". Or focus their activities on "studying the situation of the target country's society and inciting riots against the current government".

Incendiary devices in parcels in Europe: Russian intelligence services are behind the sabotage - investigation23.04.25, 12:36 • 7382 views

The security agency warned that the appearance of Russians who have infiltrated Latvia with malicious intent may be deceptive.

Ukrainian experience shows that Russian special services are able to adapt. Not all spies will fit the mould, and suspicions should be assessed in context. If you think you may have noticed a sabotage group in Latvia, it is not recommended to fight them on your own. Instead, report your suspicions to the State Police, special services or the nearest armed forces unit

– says the statement.

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times12.05.25, 10:26 • 46665 views

Let us remind you

The leader of a Russian spy network operating in the UK, which, according to the prosecutor's office, was conducting surveillance in the interests of the Kremlin, has been sentenced in London to almost 11 years in prison, and his five accomplices to a total of about 40 years.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Latvia
United Kingdom
