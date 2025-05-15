Tourists "wandering through the forests" may be Russian spies - Latvian intelligence

Russian intelligence and security services pose a "major threat" to Latvia's national security. This is the conclusion reached by the country's Defence Intelligence and Security Service in its annual report. This is reported by EuroNews, передає УНН.

Details

The Latvian intelligence service has given recommendations to fellow citizens on how to identify possible Russian spies or saboteurs. Experts from the agency listed a number of characteristic features, including a sloppy appearance, inappropriate military, "pixelated" or sportswear, as well as the ability to ask locals suspicious questions in order to distract or confuse the interlocutor.

The security service added that individuals may also have specialised medical kits, as well as maps or radios that are more suitable for a covert operation than a hike.

The US Embassy in Moldova is offering $10 million for information on members of the Russian GRU

Suspects may be detained near military or critical infrastructure facilities and pose as humanitarian workers, as well as be in remote areas with no interest in nature.

Russian saboteurs may also try to incite the population to riot in order to eliminate "socially significant persons". Or focus their activities on "studying the situation of the target country's society and inciting riots against the current government".

Incendiary devices in parcels in Europe: Russian intelligence services are behind the sabotage - investigation

The security agency warned that the appearance of Russians who have infiltrated Latvia with malicious intent may be deceptive.

Ukrainian experience shows that Russian special services are able to adapt. Not all spies will fit the mould, and suspicions should be assessed in context. If you think you may have noticed a sabotage group in Latvia, it is not recommended to fight them on your own. Instead, report your suspicions to the State Police, special services or the nearest armed forces unit – says the statement.

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

Let us remind you

The leader of a Russian spy network operating in the UK, which, according to the prosecutor's office, was conducting surveillance in the interests of the Kremlin, has been sentenced in London to almost 11 years in prison, and his five accomplices to a total of about 40 years.