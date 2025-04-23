Incendiary devices in parcels in Europe: Russian intelligence services are behind the sabotage - investigation

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12250 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 19961 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44828 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78470 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118277 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104572 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121119 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174415 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126745 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227772 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18132 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 18979 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64511 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118277 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84332 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23528 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23572 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53886 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44830 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90044 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Incendiary devices in parcels in Europe: Russian intelligence services are behind the sabotage - investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

Russian intelligence services organized a series of arson attacks in Europe, using parcels with incendiary devices disguised as ordinary goods.

Incendiary devices in parcels in Europe: Russian intelligence services are behind the sabotage - investigation

An investigation by European security authorities has revealed a Russian trace in the organization of incidents with burning parcels at airports in Germany, Poland and Britain.

UNN reports with reference to DW and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Details

"Symptoms" of hybrid warfare are becoming increasingly visible in Europe, with traces leading to the executive floors of the Kremlin. Last summer, several parcels sent as cargo air transport burned down at European airports. European security authorities have concluded in their investigation that a network of approximately ten people, including senior officials of Russian military intelligence, was involved in the operation.

This is stated in a joint investigation by WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Context

In July 2024, several cargo flights exploded or were intercepted in Europe: on July 19, a parcel caught fire in the British city of Birmingham. A similar incident occurred at Leipzig/Halle airport a day later. Later, in the same numbers, a fire broke out near the capital of Warsaw, in Poland.

Previously, parcels were sent from Vilnius Airport, Lithuania, using a Russian e-mail address at the DHL Packstation station. The parcels contained harmless items - massage pillows, sex toys and cosmetics. Despite routine checks, detonators and incendiary devices remained unnoticed.

Diversions, ‘disposable agents’ and Russian spies

According to the investigation, the operation involved a network of about ten people. the Russian GRU (the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces) used ‘disposable agents’. The perpetrators have been detained; so far, it is known that they include a Lithuanian and several Ukrainians. Investigators believe that the figures were hired for execution via messengers for a small fee. The tasks were seemingly harmless, such as sending packages. One of the Ukrainians in question lives in a large city in eastern Germany.

Recruited "agents" receive from 100 to 10,000 euros for their missions, according to the investigation. Payment depends on whether the task is simply to transport the parcel or to arrange real arson. Payments are increasingly made through cryptocurrencies, which makes it difficult for investigators to track cash flows.

As Daniela Richterova, an intelligence researcher at King's College London, explains: "Breadcrumbs do not lead directly to Russian spies." The relevant measures allow Russia to operate on a much larger scale: "They can hire virtually anyone in the world," the expert says.

According to investigators, one of the organizers of the operation was GRU Colonel Denis Smolianinov. In December 2024, he was placed under European sanctions for recruiting "agents via the Internet to carry out sabotage on EU territory," German media write.

Let us remind you

Russians are using sex toys to carry out sabotage in Europe. European security chiefs released information about parcel fires in October, describing them as part of a "hybrid war" that Russia is waging to destabilize countries that support Ukraine.

Finland is strengthening security in the Baltic Sea due to an increase in suspicious incidents related to Russian sabotage.

Poland warns of increasing Russian attempts at sabotage, subversion and interference in European political processes

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$68.51
Bitcoin
$94,288.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.47
Золото
$3,333.01
Ethereum
$1,791.33