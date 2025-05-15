The US Embassy in Moldova is offering $10 million for information on members of the Russian GRU
Kyiv • UNN
The US Embassy in Moldova promises a reward for information on five Russian intelligence officers involved in attacks on Ukrainian and Western infrastructure. It concerns unit 29155 of the GRU.
The United States Embassy in Moldova has promised a reward of $10 million to anyone who provides information about five Russian military intelligence officers. These individuals are responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and other Western countries. This is stated in a message posted on the embassy's official Facebook page, writes UNN.
Reward up to $10 million for information about Russian military intelligence officers. Their weapon is a keyboard, their goal is chaos, their conscience is turned off forever. If you have information about these Russian intelligence officers, malicious cyber activity of the group, or related individuals, contact "DSSP" in Tor. You can get a reward
In general, we are talking about five people who are employees of the 29155th unit of the Russian GRU: Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Yuriy Denisov, Dmytro Goloshubov and Mykola Korchagin.
It is reported that these members of the GRU are responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and other Western countries.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Police, identified two Russian war criminals who organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city.