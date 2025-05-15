The US Embassy in Moldova is offering $10 million for information on members of the Russian GRU

The United States Embassy in Moldova has promised a reward of $10 million to anyone who provides information about five Russian military intelligence officers. These individuals are responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and other Western countries. This is stated in a message posted on the embassy's official Facebook page, writes UNN.

Reward up to $10 million for information about Russian military intelligence officers. Their weapon is a keyboard, their goal is chaos, their conscience is turned off forever. If you have information about these Russian intelligence officers, malicious cyber activity of the group, or related individuals, contact "DSSP" in Tor. You can get a reward - the message reads.

In general, we are talking about five people who are employees of the 29155th unit of the Russian GRU: Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Yuriy Denisov, Dmytro Goloshubov and Mykola Korchagin.

It is reported that these members of the GRU are responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and other Western countries.

Addition

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Police, identified two Russian war criminals who organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city.