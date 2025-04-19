Hotlines regarding foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue were launched across Ukraine due to the outbreak in the EU

Hotlines have been set up in every region of Ukraine to report cases of foot-and-mouth disease or bluetongue in animals amid their outbreak in EU countries, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported, writes UNN.

Outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue have been recorded in EU countries. As a result, there are high risks of the diseases being introduced into the territory of Ukraine. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has created a "hotline" in each region to receive calls from regional citizens in case of suspected animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease or bluetongue - the agency reported.

These numbers are published on the official web portal of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The agency appealed to animal owners: currently, everyone should increase vigilance. "Farmers and animal owners must be extremely vigilant and carefully monitor animals for timely detection of disease symptoms. In case of suspicion, immediately contact the "hotline" in your region," emphasized the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Briefly about foot-and-mouth disease

The disease manifests as fever, vesicular lesions of the oral cavity, coronary band, in cows - the udder, and young animals die asymptomatically. Foot-and-mouth disease affects a wide range of animals: cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, camels, buffaloes, yaks, deer, roe deer, gazelles, saigas, aurochs, elk, wild boars, antelopes, zebras, elephants, bears, and other cloven-hoofed animals.

Briefly about bluetongue

Clinical signs of bluetongue include: fever, salivation, swelling of the lips, inflammatory-necrotic lesions of the oral cavity, cyanosis of the tongue, conjunctivitis, redness and gangrene of the teats, abortions. Bluetongue affects sheep, goats, white-tailed deer, buffaloes, antelopes, elk, and other ruminants.

Addition

Additional veterinary and sanitary measures were adopted at an extraordinary meeting to prevent the introduction of foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue viruses into the territory of Ukraine. This includes strict adherence to biosecurity measures on farms, animal movement only with accompanying veterinary documents, etc.

