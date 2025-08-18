International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day: what else is celebrated on August 18

Today, August 18, marks International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day - a holiday that encourages people not to give up in the face of difficulties and to continue moving towards their goals, writes UNN.

Birth Control Pill Day

Birth Control Pill Day is celebrated annually on August 18. This holiday is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of birth control pills for reproductive health and family planning.

Birth control pills have revolutionized women's health, providing an effective, safe, and convenient way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. They allow women to control their reproductive lives, make family planning more predictable, and promote autonomy and freedom of choice. Birth Control Pill Day reminds us of the importance of sexual health education and access to safe contraception for all women.

"Never Give Up" Day

"Never Give Up" Day is celebrated annually on August 18 and is dedicated to fostering determination, resilience, and perseverance. This day encourages people not to give up in the face of difficulties, to continue moving towards their goals, and to inspire others to overcome obstacles.

"Never Give Up" Day was first celebrated in 2019, initiated by local entrepreneurs in Knokke, Belgium. The date was chosen in honor of the achievement of French swimmer Philippe Croizon, who in 2012 made a unique swim connecting five continents using specially made fins.

Croizon, who lost all his limbs due to an electric shock accident, wanted his feat to be a source of inspiration for people with disabilities and everyone facing life challenges.

Bad Poetry Day

Every year on August 18, Bad Poetry Day is celebrated - a holiday dedicated to humor, creativity, and a fun approach to literature. The idea for this unusual day belongs to the couple Thomas and Ruth Roy, founders of Wellcat Holidays, known for their original holiday initiatives.

Thomas Roy spent many years creating new holidays, striving to bring more humor and joy into people's daily lives. Now he continues this work with his wife Ruth, and together they have organized over 100 various events. Most of them are as unconventional and funny as Bad Poetry Day, which makes their celebration especially bright and fun.

International Pinot Noir Day

The holiday is celebrated annually on August 18 and is dedicated to one of the most famous grape varieties. Pinot Noir has been grown since the 1st century in the ancient vineyards of Burgundy, France. The name of the variety comes from the French words "pine" and "black," describing the tightly clustered dark berries. The Romans, having conquered Gaul, appreciated the quality of the grapes and began to grow them for the nobility and the Catholic Church. Cistercian monks improved cultivation methods, and after the French Revolution of 1789, access to wine became wider.

Thanks to its sophistication and characteristic taste, Pinot Noir has spread throughout the world. Despite its demanding cultivation, it has taken root in California, Oregon, New Zealand, and other regions, each of which adds its own unique nuance to the wines.

Day of Remembrance of Martyrs Florus and Laurus

The twins Florus and Laurus lived in the 3rd century AD in the Roman Empire, during the reign of Emperors Diocletian or Maximian. They were blacksmiths and artisans, making horseshoes and other tools for cultivating the land, which is why they are considered patrons of farmers and livestock breeders.

Florus and Laurus secretly helped the needy, preached the faith, and cared for animals, healing them. When the persecution of Christians began, the brothers refused to renounce their faith and offer sacrifices to pagan gods. For this, they were arrested, brutally tortured, and finally executed - according to tradition, they were beheaded. Their death became a symbol of unwavering faith and devotion to Christian principles.

