International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day: what else is celebrated on August 18

August 17, 06:51 PM • 14656 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 27614 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 36581 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 70606 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 129591 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 85785 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 83377 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66991 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54793 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248301 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to RussiaAugust 17, 05:49 PM • 5066 views
Zelenskyy's plane is heading to the US for a meeting with TrumpAugust 17, 06:04 PM • 6956 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 10490 views
"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to UkraineAugust 17, 07:47 PM • 4300 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 kmAugust 17, 09:01 PM • 17032 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 70609 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 371281 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 321847 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 325044 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 331424 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 27076 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 24054 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 59759 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 49104 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 117266 views
International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day: what else is celebrated on August 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Today, August 18, marks International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day. Also celebrated are Birth Control Pill Day, Bad Poetry Day, and the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs Florus and Laurus.

International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day: what else is celebrated on August 18

Today, August 18, marks International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day - a holiday that encourages people not to give up in the face of difficulties and to continue moving towards their goals, writes UNN.

Birth Control Pill Day 

Birth Control Pill Day is celebrated annually on August 18. This holiday is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of birth control pills for reproductive health and family planning.

Birth control pills have revolutionized women's health, providing an effective, safe, and convenient way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. They allow women to control their reproductive lives, make family planning more predictable, and promote autonomy and freedom of choice. Birth Control Pill Day reminds us of the importance of sexual health education and access to safe contraception for all women.

Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women06.08.25, 15:59 • 89957 views

"Never Give Up" Day 

"Never Give Up" Day is celebrated annually on August 18 and is dedicated to fostering determination, resilience, and perseverance. This day encourages people not to give up in the face of difficulties, to continue moving towards their goals, and to inspire others to overcome obstacles. 

"Never Give Up" Day was first celebrated in 2019, initiated by local entrepreneurs in Knokke, Belgium. The date was chosen in honor of the achievement of French swimmer Philippe Croizon, who in 2012 made a unique swim connecting five continents using specially made fins.

Croizon, who lost all his limbs due to an electric shock accident, wanted his feat to be a source of inspiration for people with disabilities and everyone facing life challenges.

In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park16.08.25, 10:05 • 59760 views

Bad Poetry Day

Every year on August 18, Bad Poetry Day is celebrated - a holiday dedicated to humor, creativity, and a fun approach to literature. The idea for this unusual day belongs to the couple Thomas and Ruth Roy, founders of Wellcat Holidays, known for their original holiday initiatives.

Thomas Roy spent many years creating new holidays, striving to bring more humor and joy into people's daily lives. Now he continues this work with his wife Ruth, and together they have organized over 100 various events. Most of them are as unconventional and funny as Bad Poetry Day, which makes their celebration especially bright and fun.

International Pinot Noir Day

The holiday is celebrated annually on August 18 and is dedicated to one of the most famous grape varieties. Pinot Noir has been grown since the 1st century in the ancient vineyards of Burgundy, France. The name of the variety comes from the French words "pine" and "black," describing the tightly clustered dark berries. The Romans, having conquered Gaul, appreciated the quality of the grapes and began to grow them for the nobility and the Catholic Church. Cistercian monks improved cultivation methods, and after the French Revolution of 1789, access to wine became wider.

Thanks to its sophistication and characteristic taste, Pinot Noir has spread throughout the world. Despite its demanding cultivation, it has taken root in California, Oregon, New Zealand, and other regions, each of which adds its own unique nuance to the wines.

How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist21.07.25, 17:45 • 67179 views

Day of Remembrance of Martyrs Florus and Laurus

The twins Florus and Laurus lived in the 3rd century AD in the Roman Empire, during the reign of Emperors Diocletian or Maximian. They were blacksmiths and artisans, making horseshoes and other tools for cultivating the land, which is why they are considered patrons of farmers and livestock breeders.

Florus and Laurus secretly helped the needy, preached the faith, and cared for animals, healing them. When the persecution of Christians began, the brothers refused to renounce their faith and offer sacrifices to pagan gods. For this, they were arrested, brutally tortured, and finally executed - according to tradition, they were beheaded. Their death became a symbol of unwavering faith and devotion to Christian principles.

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the war in Ukraine and to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza15.08.25, 14:08 • 4011 views

Alona Utkina

