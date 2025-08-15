Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the war in Ukraine and to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV, while at Castel Gandolfo, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and a resolution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy over violence, reported the Vatican, according to UNN.

On Wednesday, upon arriving at Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV "spoke about a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine, resolving the humanitarian crisis and hunger in Gaza, and the release of Israeli hostages there," the Vatican reported.

When asked about the Trump-Putin summit, the Pope replied:

We must always strive for a ceasefire. Violence, numerous deaths must stop. Let's see how they can reach an agreement. Because after all this time, what is the purpose of war? We must always strive for dialogue, diplomatic efforts, not violence, not weapons.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said:

The humanitarian crisis must be resolved. We cannot continue like this. We know about the violence of terrorism, and we honor the many who have died, as well as the hostages - they must be released. But we must also think about the many who are dying of hunger.

When asked about the role of the Holy See in stopping conflicts, the Pope replied:

The Holy See cannot stop them... but we are working, let's say, on "soft diplomacy," always inviting, encouraging the pursuit of non-violence through dialogue and the search for solutions - because these problems cannot be solved by war.

Addition

The Pope will stay in Castel Gandolfo until August 19, greeting people at the gates of Villa Barberini and answering questions about international events. He will also celebrate several masses and lead the Angelus prayer, as well as have lunch with the poor and Caritas beneficiaries.

