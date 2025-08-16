In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park

31-year-old Mischerry Fox from New York found a 2.30-carat white diamond while visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. In this park, on the site of a former volcanic crater, visitors are allowed to keep any precious stones they find.

UNN reports with reference to FoxNews and ABC7 TV channels and T-Online.

Details

Misherry Fox had been searching for precious stones for several weeks at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. Finally, success smiled upon her - the 31-year-old New Yorker found a 2.30-carat white diamond. Now she will use it in her engagement ring.

Reference

"Crater of Diamonds" is part of the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater. The area is located on 37.5 acres, on the site of a former volcanic crater. The authorities allow visitors to keep any precious stones they find.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, over 75,000 precious stones have been registered there. In 2025 alone, 366 pieces were counted, 11 of which weighed over one carat.

A Dream Story

Two years ago, Mischerry Fox decided to find a diamond for her engagement ring herself. In July, she went to the "Crater of Diamonds" in Murfreesboro.

I was ready to go anywhere in the world to achieve my goal. I did my research and found out that the only place in the world where this is possible is right near our home, in Arkansas. - she recently told the park in an interview.

The 31-year-old woman's fiancé even agreed to wait with the engagement until Fox found what she was looking for. She allocated three weeks for her plan. Around 11 a.m. on July 29, on her last day at the park, Fox was walking along a stream in the 37.5-hectare park when she saw something sparkling at her feet. She thought it might be a shiny, dew-covered spiderweb and kicked it with her foot.

Fox realized it was a very shiny stone.

Since I had never held a real diamond before, I wasn't sure, but it was the "most diamond-like diamond" I had ever seen. - she reported.

Saving on the stone for the engagement ring will help make the wedding even better.

In the US, the average cost of an engagement ring is about $5,500, and wedding expenses can exceed $26,000 and even reach $58,000 in the New York area.

Thus, Fox and her partner, thanks to the find, will be able to spend part of the budget on other things for the celebration.

There is something symbolic about solving problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in marriage. You have to be ready and able to solve these problems with hard work. - Mischerry Fox emphasized, pointing to her perseverance in her search.

So, the young woman's find from New York was valued at $27,000 and will be used to make her engagement ring.

Recall

A treasure of almost 3,000 Roman coins from the 3rd century AD was discovered in Germany outside the empire's borders. The find was made in the Westerwald mountains, far from known settlements of that time, raising questions among scientists.