In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 80841 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 104174 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 69243 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 65386 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 60554 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 113078 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 197459 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 85902 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 179285 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57213 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 19600 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 16931 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 24449 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 64349 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 11403 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 197454 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 172621 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 179279 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 194802 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 279156 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
George W. Bush
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 442 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 8828 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 48111 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 120720 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 201414 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Mishcherri Fox from New York found a 2.30-carat white diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. The stone, valued at $27,000, will be used for her engagement ring, saving money for the wedding.

In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park

31-year-old Mischerry Fox from New York found a 2.30-carat white diamond while visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. In this park, on the site of a former volcanic crater, visitors are allowed to keep any precious stones they find.

UNN reports with reference to FoxNews and ABC7 TV channels and T-Online.

Details

Misherry Fox had been searching for precious stones for several weeks at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. Finally, success smiled upon her - the 31-year-old New Yorker found a 2.30-carat white diamond. Now she will use it in her engagement ring.

Reference

"Crater of Diamonds" is part of the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater. The area is located on 37.5 acres, on the site of a former volcanic crater. The authorities allow visitors to keep any precious stones they find.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, over 75,000 precious stones have been registered there. In 2025 alone, 366 pieces were counted, 11 of which weighed over one carat.

A Dream Story

Two years ago, Mischerry Fox decided to find a diamond for her engagement ring herself. In July, she went to the "Crater of Diamonds" in Murfreesboro.

I was ready to go anywhere in the world to achieve my goal. I did my research and found out that the only place in the world where this is possible is right near our home, in Arkansas.

- she recently told the park in an interview.

The 31-year-old woman's fiancé even agreed to wait with the engagement until Fox found what she was looking for. She allocated three weeks for her plan. Around 11 a.m. on July 29, on her last day at the park, Fox was walking along a stream in the 37.5-hectare park when she saw something sparkling at her feet. She thought it might be a shiny, dew-covered spiderweb and kicked it with her foot.

Fox realized it was a very shiny stone.

Since I had never held a real diamond before, I wasn't sure, but it was the "most diamond-like diamond" I had ever seen.

- she reported.

Saving on the stone for the engagement ring will help make the wedding even better.

In the US, the average cost of an engagement ring is about $5,500, and wedding expenses can exceed $26,000 and even reach $58,000 in the New York area.

Thus, Fox and her partner, thanks to the find, will be able to spend part of the budget on other things for the celebration.

There is something symbolic about solving problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in marriage. You have to be ready and able to solve these problems with hard work.

- Mischerry Fox emphasized, pointing to her perseverance in her search.

So, the young woman's find from New York was valued at $27,000 and will be used to make her engagement ring.

Recall

A treasure of almost 3,000 Roman coins from the 3rd century AD was discovered in Germany outside the empire's borders. The find was made in the Westerwald mountains, far from known settlements of that time, raising questions among scientists.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
United States dollar
Arkansas
Fox News
New York City
Germany
United States