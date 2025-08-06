$41.680.11
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16382 views

The state program for free infertility treatment is available to women under 40, but the age limit may be reviewed. The program covers all costs of assisted reproductive technologies, including repeated attempts.

Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women

Women under 40 years old at the start of treatment can use the state program for free infertility treatment, as there is a higher chance of a positive outcome. However, this does not mean that the age limit will not be reviewed in the future. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Infertility treatment program and how it works

According to Liashko, to use the assisted reproductive technologies program, a person must be diagnosed with male or female infertility.

The woman must be no older than 40 years old. To use the program, you need to visit your family doctor, get a referral to an obstetrician-gynecologist who actually establishes this diagnosis. If there is a suspicion or (the doctor - ed.) recommends performing assisted reproductive technologies, then he gives a referral to one of more than 40 healthcare facilities that currently provide assisted reproductive technology services.

- Liashko said.

According to him, then a consultation with a reproductologist takes place at this institution, and a council is assembled to consider the pros and cons of recommending the couple to undergo assisted reproductive technology services, which are fully paid for by the state.

Thus, the family has the opportunity to receive state-funded assisted reproductive technology services.

- said the minister.

Does the state pay for a second IVF attempt?

Liashko commented on whether the state covers subsequent fertilization attempts if the first one was unsuccessful.

Yes... You can apply for a repeat stage of assisted reproductive technologies.

- Liashko said.

Reason for the age barrier for women aged 40

We only started in 2024 with such an expansion regarding assisted reproductive technologies in the medical guarantees program, so we follow the principle of evidence-based medical practice and have statistics, both in Ukraine and outside our country, that we achieve a more positive result when a woman is under 40 years old.

- Liashko explained.

The minister noted that after 40 years, the success rate of the technologies used decreases to a small percentage.

Therefore, we are currently focused on this result to show success, but this does not mean that we will not review it. For now, we are working within this age limit, as existing evidence-based practices show that this is the best age limit to achieve the maximum result.

- Liashko stated.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Health reported that currently the state pays UAH 85,000 per cycle; in 2024, the program started with UAH 60,000.

Today we can 100% say that we cover the service of assisted reproductive technologies.

- Liashko emphasized.

The minister also commented on the treatment of certain concomitant pathologies that doctors may recommend undergoing before starting assisted reproductive technologies.

My request is to contact institutions that have a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine under the medical guarantees program. The service is provided free of charge there.

- Liashko added.

Military personnel can save reproductive cells for free: the Ministry of Health announced the algorithm of actions16.06.25, 11:59 • 2427 views

Addition

The Ministry of Health reported at the end of July that 197 children have already been born in Ukraine whose parents used assisted reproductive technologies (ART) within the state program of free infertility treatment.

Assisted reproductive technologies (ART) are a complex of medical procedures that help overcome infertility.

Since 2024, this type of treatment has been available free of charge – thanks to contracting medical institutions with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU): that is, the state covers all costs, and patients receive the full scope of medical care without any additional payments in institutions that have a corresponding agreement. In 2025, over 380 million hryvnias from the state budget are provided for the infertility treatment program using ART.

What is included in the free ART program?

Patients can receive free of charge:

⦁ specialist consultations;

⦁ medication-induced ovulation stimulation;

⦁ egg retrieval and sperm preparation;

⦁ in vitro fertilization, including the ICSI method;

⦁ embryo cultivation and transfer to the uterine cavity;

⦁ ultrasound and monitoring;

⦁ preimplantation diagnosis (as indicated);

⦁ all necessary medications;

⦁ monitoring of the woman's condition until pregnancy is established.

⦁ Treatment is possible on an outpatient basis, in a day hospital, or in a regular hospital.

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealthPublications
Viktor Liashko