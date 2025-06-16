Military personnel can save reproductive cells for free: the Ministry of Health announced the algorithm of actions

In Ukraine, military personnel (both men and women) can store their reproductive cells free of charge. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The relevant state program allows this. This service is available to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and employees of other structures involved in combat operations or carrying out measures for national security.

Where can I use the service?

The National Health Service of Ukraine has signed agreements for the provision of free reproductive cell storage services with 18 healthcare facilities. They are located in Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Volyn and Zaporizhia regions.

To save cells, you must perform the following steps:

Undergo a medical examination;

Undergo cell sampling.

The medical facility will store these cells - in the future they can be used for artificial insemination.

Let us remind you

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, 255 women have used free medical services for the treatment of infertility, and in 71 cases pregnancy was diagnosed after treatment.