Tsunami Reaches California: Storm Warning Issued in Northern State, Coast Evacuated

Due to a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka, the US has issued the highest level of tsunami warning for the northern coast of California. Waves could reach 1.4 meters, and coastal residents are urged to evacuate immediately. This was reported by UNN with reference to LaTimes.

Details

US officials issued a strict "warning" for Humboldt and Del Norte counties. The greatest potential damage is predicted in Crescent City. The rest of the California coast also remains under tsunami threat, meaning dangerous waves are expected, and people should stay away from beaches.

If a tsunami occurs in California, it will hit the northern coast at 11:50 PM and reach the Los Angeles area by 1:00 AM. The impact in Los Angeles will be much smaller, with waves less than 30 cm. - the publication reported, citing data from the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The publication also indicates that "the tsunami in Crescent City could last up to 30 hours, with waves up to 1.4 meters high predicted."

As a result of the devastating 2011 tsunami, caused by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the east coast of Japan, Crescent City harbor was already destroyed, and one person died.

Among other risk zones now is Port San Luis in San Luis Obispo County, where the height of potential waves can reach from 2 to 3.7 feet. Less powerful waves are expected on the rest of the California coast - approximately up to 1.3 feet.

Where are the tsunami risk zones in California?

Tsunami risk zones can include not only the coast but also coastal areas of bays and rivers. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, "the threat extends to the US West Coast, including Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and parts of British Columbia."

The center initially announced a lower threat level, but by evening the warning was raised. Expected arrival times of waves on the US coast: Fort Bragg - 11:50 PM, Crescent City - 11:55 PM, Monterey - 12:15 AM, San Francisco - 12:40 AM, Los Angeles Harbor - 01:05 AM, Newport Beach - 01:10 AM, Oceanside and La Jolla - 01:15 AM.

The first tsunami wave may not be the largest

Officials warned that "the first tsunami wave may not be the largest."

For example, during the devastating 1964 tsunami that hit Crescent City, people felt a false sense of security after a series of smaller waves, and some returned to begin cleanup when the fourth wave, 6.4 meters high, arrived.

It destroyed the city, washing away 29 city blocks and killing at least 11 people.

Officials also warn that tsunami waves that seem relatively small - for example, 15 centimeters high - can be devastating.

It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock an adult down, and two feet of fast-moving water to carry away most vehicles.

Strong currents can injure and drown people in or near the water, and damage and destroy boats and infrastructure in harbors - states the National Tsunami Mitigation Program.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is in contact with coastal area management and the Port of Los Angeles regarding preparations for the night and urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org.

San Francisco officials said they are "working together to assess the need for coastal area evacuations and will send additional notifications as soon as possible."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula, which caused a tsunami threat. It was also felt in neighboring Japan, as well as in the US states of Alaska, Hawaii, on the coast of Canada, and in South American countries.