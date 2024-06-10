At a rodeo in Oregon, a bull broke off its chain, jumped into the stands: several people were injured

In the western United States, a bull jumped over the rodeo barrier to the stands and raced through the crowd of spectators before being captured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

This Saturday, June 8, The American town of sisters in Oregon organized an annual rodeo, but the event did not go as planned. As the audience sang the patriotic anthem, the bull, which was running in a circle in the arena, jumped over the barrier and rushed into the crowd of spectators.

The animal forced the audience to search for safety before the animal could be captured. Three people were injured. As of Monday morning, their condition remained unknown.

The bull was taken to a livestock contractor. It is indicated that the bull will receive additional training.

