Tragedy in the Balearic Islands of Spain: Restaurant collapse kills 4, injures 16 more

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49005 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101720 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149454 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245289 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173065 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164535 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148184 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33321 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111364 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42170 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54809 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245289 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222183 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32959 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111364 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112795 views
Tragedy in the Balearic Islands of Spain: Restaurant collapse kills 4, injures 16 more

Tragedy in the Balearic Islands of Spain: Restaurant collapse kills 4, injures 16 more

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25783 views

At least 4 people were killed and 16 injured in the collapse of a two-story restaurant building on the beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

A two-story restaurant building collapsed in the Balearic Islands of Spain, killing at least 4 people and injuring 16. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Spanish National Police, on Thursday, a two-story restaurant building collapsed on the beach in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands of Spain.

This tragedy left at least four people dead and 16 others injured.

According to emergency services, 7 people were “very seriously injured” and 9 people were seriously injured. All the victims were taken to different hospitals for medical care.

Emergency crews are completing search and rescue operations at the scene and securing the area.

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors22.05.24, 13:45 • 17245 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

reutersReuters
spainSpain

