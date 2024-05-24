Tragedy in the Balearic Islands of Spain: Restaurant collapse kills 4, injures 16 more

A two-story restaurant building collapsed in the Balearic Islands of Spain, killing at least 4 people and injuring 16. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Spanish National Police, on Thursday, a two-story restaurant building collapsed on the beach in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands of Spain.

This tragedy left at least four people dead and 16 others injured.

According to emergency services, 7 people were “very seriously injured” and 9 people were seriously injured. All the victims were taken to different hospitals for medical care.

Emergency crews are completing search and rescue operations at the scene and securing the area.

