Pentagon prepares thousands of guardsmen to suppress unrest by 2026 - The Washington Post

Exclusive
12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
China
Odesa
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM
Pentagon prepares thousands of guardsmen to suppress unrest by 2026 - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 374 views

The US Pentagon has ordered thousands of National Guard personnel to undergo training for civil unrest suppression missions. This decision has sparked outrage among Democratic governors, who are challenging it in court.

Pentagon prepares thousands of guardsmen to suppress unrest by 2026 - The Washington Post

The US Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to undergo training for riot suppression missions over the next few months. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

As journalists report, this indicates that the Trump administration's efforts to send uniformed military personnel to urban centers may become the norm. Previously, this was only done in emergencies, the publication states.

According to internal documents published by The Washington Post, the newly created "rapid response system" within the National Guard must undergo training, be equipped with means to combat mass riots, and be ready for deployment by January 1, 2026.

According to these documents, 200 servicemen will be selected from among National Guard personnel whose primary task is to respond to disasters such as nuclear accidents and terrorist attacks.

At the same time, the National Guard Response Force, which exists separately but is a similar structure, will complete training to combat civil unrest. It will be fully ready to exercise its powers by April 1 next year.

This decision caused outrage among Democratic governors in many states. They are challenging President Donald Trump's decision in court.

The courts will not intervene. No one will intervene. And I can send the army, navy, air force, marines. I can send anyone I want

- Trump reacted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Trump administration sent 200 National Guard servicemen to Portland, despite attempts by Oregon authorities to block this decision through court.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
US National Guard
Portland, Oregon
Oregon
United States Department of Defense
The Washington Post
Donald Trump