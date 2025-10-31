Pentagon prepares thousands of guardsmen to suppress unrest by 2026 - The Washington Post

The US Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to undergo training for riot suppression missions over the next few months. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

As journalists report, this indicates that the Trump administration's efforts to send uniformed military personnel to urban centers may become the norm. Previously, this was only done in emergencies, the publication states.

According to internal documents published by The Washington Post, the newly created "rapid response system" within the National Guard must undergo training, be equipped with means to combat mass riots, and be ready for deployment by January 1, 2026.

According to these documents, 200 servicemen will be selected from among National Guard personnel whose primary task is to respond to disasters such as nuclear accidents and terrorist attacks.

At the same time, the National Guard Response Force, which exists separately but is a similar structure, will complete training to combat civil unrest. It will be fully ready to exercise its powers by April 1 next year.

This decision caused outrage among Democratic governors in many states. They are challenging President Donald Trump's decision in court.

The courts will not intervene. No one will intervene. And I can send the army, navy, air force, marines. I can send anyone I want - Trump reacted.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Trump administration sent 200 National Guard servicemen to Portland, despite attempts by Oregon authorities to block this decision through court.