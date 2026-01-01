Trump withdraws US National Guard troops from Chicago and Los Angeles

US President Donald Trump announced that he is withdrawing National Guard troops from several American cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Last week, the US Supreme Court did not allow Trump to use National Guard troops to maintain law and order in the regions.

In response, Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social that he would return, "perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime starts to rise again."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Trump administration sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, despite attempts by Oregon authorities to block this decision through court. Local officials warn that the president's actions could escalate the situation and cause new protests.

UNN also reported that the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago sued the Trump administration over the decision to send National Guard troops to control protests, claiming that it was illegal and politically motivated. The lawsuit came after a federal judge blocked a similar deployment of the National Guard in Portland.