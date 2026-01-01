$42.350.03
December 31, 08:23 PM • 50818 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 63060 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 27963 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 28678 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 26608 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 23715 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 26008 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 21089 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18529 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16757 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump withdraws US National Guard troops from Chicago and Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of National Guard troops from several cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles. This decision was made after the US Supreme Court did not allow Trump to use troops to maintain law and order in the regions.

Trump withdraws US National Guard troops from Chicago and Los Angeles

US President Donald Trump announced that he is withdrawing National Guard troops from several American cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Last week, the US Supreme Court did not allow Trump to use National Guard troops to maintain law and order in the regions.

In response, Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social that he would return, "perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime starts to rise again."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Trump administration sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, despite attempts by Oregon authorities to block this decision through court. Local officials warn that the president's actions could escalate the situation and cause new protests.

UNN also reported that the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago sued the Trump administration over the decision to send National Guard troops to control protests, claiming that it was illegal and politically motivated. The lawsuit came after a federal judge blocked a similar deployment of the National Guard in Portland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Skirmishes
Truth Social
Illinois
Portland, Oregon
Oregon
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States
Chicago
Los Angeles