In Kupyansk Russians hit near an ambulance with a drone: three medical workers were injured

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60992 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108792 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

In Kupyansk Russians hit near an ambulance with a drone: three medical workers were injured

In Kupyansk Russians hit near an ambulance with a drone: three medical workers were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31787 views

Russian occupants attacked Kupyansk with FPV drones. The strike damaged an ambulance and a civilian car, and injured three medical workers.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk with FPV drones, damaging an ambulance and a civilian car, and injuring three medical workers, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kupyansk, the occupiers are striking with enemy drones. The enemy hit an ambulance with a barrage munition based on an FPV drone near the ambulance, another civilian car was also damaged," the RMA head wrote.

Three medical workers were injured as a result of an attack by a hostile FPV drone. A 43-year-old driver was hospitalized with explosive wounds. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic with acute stress reaction

- Sinegubov said.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, no enemy attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded over the past day, but Russian attacks had consequences in three districts of the region:

  • 22:55, Chuhuiv district, Zmiivska community, outside the settlements on the open territory. The air defense forces eliminated the UAV “Geranium-2”.
    • 19:00, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The shelling damaged a residential building.
      • 16:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A civilian man of 67 years old was injured as a result of the shelling with RSVF, he was hospitalized in a medical institution.
        • 14:10, Lozova district, Semenivka village, open area. The wreckage of a UAV was found.
          • 13:00, Kupyansk district, Prystyn village. As a result of an FPV drone strike and artillery strikes, 3 private residential buildings were damaged.

            Russia fires 57 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, 29 drones downed29.01.25, 09:59 • 23646 views

