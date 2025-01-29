In Kupyansk Russians hit near an ambulance with a drone: three medical workers were injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk with FPV drones, damaging an ambulance and a civilian car, and injuring three medical workers, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kupyansk, the occupiers are striking with enemy drones. The enemy hit an ambulance with a barrage munition based on an FPV drone near the ambulance, another civilian car was also damaged," the RMA head wrote.

Three medical workers were injured as a result of an attack by a hostile FPV drone. A 43-year-old driver was hospitalized with explosive wounds. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic with acute stress reaction - Sinegubov said.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, no enemy attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded over the past day, but Russian attacks had consequences in three districts of the region:

22:55, Chuhuiv district, Zmiivska community, outside the settlements on the open territory. The air defense forces eliminated the UAV “Geranium-2”.

19:00, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The shelling damaged a residential building.

16:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A civilian man of 67 years old was injured as a result of the shelling with RSVF, he was hospitalized in a medical institution.

14:10, Lozova district, Semenivka village, open area. The wreckage of a UAV was found.

13:00, Kupyansk district, Prystyn village. As a result of an FPV drone strike and artillery strikes, 3 private residential buildings were damaged.

Russia fires 57 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, 29 drones downed