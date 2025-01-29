Russia fires 57 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, 29 drones downed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed drones and an Iskander-M missile at night. Air defense forces shot down 29 attack UAVs, 14 imitator drones were lost, and there were damages in five regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reported.

Details

On the night of January 29, 2025 (from 19.30 on January 28), the enemy attacked with 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.30, 29 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro and Odesa regions. 14 enemy imitator drones were lost locationally (without negative consequences) - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

The enemy attack affected Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy regions.

Odesa region under Russian drone attack: port infrastructure targeted