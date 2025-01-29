Odesa region under Russian drone attack: port infrastructure targeted

In Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Izmail district with drones at night, the enemy targeted the port infrastructure, as a result of the Russian attack, buildings were damaged, there were no casualties, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones. The hard work of our air defense forces continued. The Russians targeted the port infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling caused damage to buildings - Kiper wrote.

