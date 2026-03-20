The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communities

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
March 19, 06:55 PM • 10414 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 19, 04:26 PM • 23125 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
March 19, 03:12 PM • 24625 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
March 19, 02:52 PM • 22690 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 21494 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
March 19, 12:16 PM • 20512 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
March 19, 11:44 AM • 17651 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
March 19, 11:36 AM • 16834 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
March 19, 10:35 AM • 16849 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 30276 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
0m/s
84%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 16686 views
In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape, the suspect was detainedMarch 19, 03:56 PM • 8244 views
US F-35 likely hit by Iran makes emergency landing - mediaMarch 19, 04:13 PM • 5712 views
This Saturday, talks are expected in the US, the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way - ZelenskyyMarch 19, 06:54 PM • 11321 views
Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer will face trial08:10 PM • 8788 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 28337 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 31872 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 34155 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 39817 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 50120 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 16756 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 20020 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 50120 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 31469 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 50609 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Guardian

The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds for school safety and vocational education modernization. By the end of the year, 500 educational institutions will receive alternative power sources.

The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communities

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 2 billion in subventions for equipping shelters in educational institutions in 30 communities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, schools in communities with a very high level of risk, as well as military lyceums, will be the first to receive funds.

In total, UAH 5 billion is provided for shelters in general secondary education institutions in 2026.

- Svyrydenko said.

She also noted that the modernization of vocational and pre-higher education is currently underway. This year, UAH 1 billion was allocated for relevant measures with co-financing.

"The funds will go to update laboratories and classrooms within the "100 Workshops" project, complete ongoing projects, and improve energy efficiency. Within the framework of the Resilience Plans, by the end of the year, 500 educational institutions will be provided with alternative power sources, including vocational schools," the head of government added.

Recall

Ukrainian colleges and schools will receive desktops, laptops, and interactive panels from JICA. The assistance will cover 382 institutions as part of the recovery program.

The government has resumed fire and technological safety inspections in educational institutions18.11.25, 15:27 • 2693 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine