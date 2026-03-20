The government has allocated over 2 billion for shelters in educational institutions for 30 communities

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 2 billion in subventions for equipping shelters in educational institutions in 30 communities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

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According to her, schools in communities with a very high level of risk, as well as military lyceums, will be the first to receive funds.

In total, UAH 5 billion is provided for shelters in general secondary education institutions in 2026. - Svyrydenko said.

She also noted that the modernization of vocational and pre-higher education is currently underway. This year, UAH 1 billion was allocated for relevant measures with co-financing.

"The funds will go to update laboratories and classrooms within the "100 Workshops" project, complete ongoing projects, and improve energy efficiency. Within the framework of the Resilience Plans, by the end of the year, 500 educational institutions will be provided with alternative power sources, including vocational schools," the head of government added.

Recall

Ukrainian colleges and schools will receive desktops, laptops, and interactive panels from JICA. The assistance will cover 382 institutions as part of the recovery program.

The government has resumed fire and technological safety inspections in educational institutions