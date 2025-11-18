The government has resumed fire and technological safety inspections in educational institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has resumed inspections of educational institutions in the field of fire and technological safety. This was reported by the educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government made the relevant changes on November 5 to Resolution "On the termination of state supervision (control) measures under martial law" dated March 13, 2022, No. 303.

This resolution was supplemented with paragraph 4-6. It stipulates that state supervision (control) measures in the field of fire and technological safety to identify and prevent violations of legislative requirements by educational institutions (legal entities of public or private law, whose main activity is educational activity), subjects of educational activity in the field of preschool education during the period of martial law are carried out by decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs based on appeals (proposals) of regional and Kyiv city state (military) administrations.

In other words, the basis for such inspections is a decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine based on appeals (proposals) of regional and Kyiv city state (military) administrations, the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Ukraine, parents will confirm the fact of conducting psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes with children with special educational needs.