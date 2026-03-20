War in Iran makes Donald Trump weaker and angrier - The Economist

An ill-conceived US war against Iran will change the course of Donald Trump's second presidential term. This is reported by The Economist, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump's "reckless campaign" could make him more dangerous.

Even a short war will change the course of his second term. A war that lasts for months could lead to his downfall - the authors predict.

In their opinion, the reason is that the fight against Iran diminishes Trump's three "political superpowers": his ability to impose his own reality on the world, his ruthlessness in using his own leverage, and his dominance over the Republican Party.

Even without Iran, the power of these Trump strengths is likely to diminish after the midterm elections. Wars accelerate change - the article states.

Journalists also do not rule out that Trump may turn away from Ukraine to punish Europe for his likely defeat in the Middle East. At the same time, the war in Iran reduces the power of the US president, and his actions could weaken American alliances, benefiting China and Russia.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called the Pentagon's request for $200 billion a "small price" for providing the army with everything necessary to wage war with Iran.

Trump threatened to strike the world's largest gas field over Iran's actions