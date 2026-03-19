Trump threatened to strike the world's largest gas field over Iran's actions

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington could strike the Iranian South Pars gas field in case of new Iranian attacks on Qatar. The statement came amid escalating tensions in the region and attacks on Qatari facilities. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that Qatar "was in no way involved" in the attacks on Iran, but was still shelled. At the same time, he assured that Israel would no longer attack this field.

Strong warning to Iran

The US President stated that in case of repeated attacks, he is ready to act decisively.

I do not want to authorize such a level of violence and destruction due to the long-term consequences he noted.

At the same time, Trump added that he "would not hesitate to do so" if Qatar's energy infrastructure came under attack again.

The statements came amid a war that has already significantly impacted global energy markets and the security of key gas routes.

Iran attacked Qatar's industrial district, home to the largest LNG plant