Iran attacked Qatar's industrial district, home to the largest LNG plant

Qatar's state oil company reported that rockets attacked the industrial city of Ras Laffan on Wednesday evening, where a large oil refinery and the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant are located, UNN reports.

"Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to localize the fires, as significant damage was inflicted," QatarEnergy wrote on X.

There are no reports of casualties at this time.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior also reported that the fire was "preliminarily brought under control" and there were no casualties.

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