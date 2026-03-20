Chuck Norris was urgently hospitalized while in Hawaii

American actor Chuck Norris was unexpectedly hospitalized on March 19. This happened during his stay in Hawaii, reports UNN with reference to Tmz.

Details

According to the publication's sources, on March 18-19, an "urgent medical situation" occurred on the island of Kauai, as a result of which Norris was hospitalized.

We do not know the nature of the emergency, however, we were told that Chuck is in good spirits - the media quotes an interlocutor.

It is noted that on the eve of hospitalization, the actor was on one of the Hawaiian islands, where he was training. Chuck's friend, who spoke to him on the phone, noted that the actor was in a good mood and joked.

Recall

On March 10, American actor Chuck Norris celebrated his 86th birthday.

Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84