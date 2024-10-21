Russian army attacks Kherson region with drones after night strike: two injured already reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kherson region today with drones. Two men were injured as a result of explosives dropped from drones in Novorontsovka and Mykilske.
Attacks by Russian troops with drones continue in the Kherson region today, there are two injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
According to RMA, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone in Novorontsovka. A 61-year-old man was injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop. He suffered a mine-blast trauma, head and arm injuries. He is currently under medical supervision.
Also this morning, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Mykilske. The 62-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He was hospitalized for medical treatment.
Addendum
According to the Kherson regional police, the Russian occupation army once again attacked Kherson and the de-occupied settlements of Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka districts yesterday. The enemy fired at peaceful residential areas with artillery, mortars and UAVs. A multi-storey building and 23 private houses, as well as three cars, were damaged.
In Kherson, the city center, Dniprovsky district, and Pivdennyi neighborhood suffered from artillery attacks by the Russian army. A car, an apartment building, and two private houses came under enemy fire.
At night, the coastal part of the Korabelny district of Kherson was under enemy artillery fire. Shells damaged six private houses and a car. According to the police, two men aged 49 and 67 were injured in their own homes. They suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds.
According to the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, the air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-131/136 attack drone over the territory of Kherson region.