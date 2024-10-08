Three Shahed drones shot down in Mykolaiv region

On the night of October 8, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces successfully destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, according to information from the district military administrations and the operational command "South", there was no shelling in Mykolaiv region.

