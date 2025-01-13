Damage and wounded in Mykolaiv region due to Russian drone attacks

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129969 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109675 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113889 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69062 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121872 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62733 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 77041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176838 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121872 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132538 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149951 views
Damage and wounded in Mykolaiv region due to Russian drone attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24391 views

In Mykolaiv region, 4 Shahed drones were shot down, the debris damaged houses in Voznesensk. In the village of Solonchaky, a 71-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone, his condition is stable.

In the Mykolaiv region, due to a night attack by Russian troops with Shahed type drones, shrapnel damaged houses in Voznesensk, and the day before an enemy FPV drone wounded a 71-year-old man in Solonchak, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of January 13, air defense forces and means destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region. In the town of Voznesensk, the wreckage of one of the downed Shahed 131/136s fell, damaging the roofs and windows of two and three private houses. There were no casualties," Kim said.

According to him, yesterday, on January 12, at 10:30 a.m., the enemy fired an FPV drone at Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community. "A 71-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized, in the morning his condition is stable," noted the head of the RMA.

Man wounded in Mykolaiv due to Russian drone attack10.01.25, 09:08 • 24859 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
shahed-131Shahed 131
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising