Damage and wounded in Mykolaiv region due to Russian drone attacks

In the Mykolaiv region, due to a night attack by Russian troops with Shahed type drones, shrapnel damaged houses in Voznesensk, and the day before an enemy FPV drone wounded a 71-year-old man in Solonchak, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of January 13, air defense forces and means destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region. In the town of Voznesensk, the wreckage of one of the downed Shahed 131/136s fell, damaging the roofs and windows of two and three private houses. There were no casualties," Kim said.

According to him, yesterday, on January 12, at 10:30 a.m., the enemy fired an FPV drone at Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community. "A 71-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized, in the morning his condition is stable," noted the head of the RMA.

