Man wounded in Mykolaiv due to Russian drone attack

A 49-year-old man was wounded in Mykolaiv as a result of an enemy drone attack, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, on January 9, at around 16:10, the enemy fired at Mykolaiv from a UAV, the type is being identified. A 49-year-old man was wounded as a result of the hit. He was hospitalized, his condition is stable. All necessary medical care is being provided," Kim wrote.

Also, according to him, on January 9, at about 12:04, the enemy shelled Kutsurubska community with artillery. As a result, four private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. The power supply has been restored. In addition, the community was attacked by FPV drones three times during the day. There were no casualties.

In Mykolaiv, tons of oil spilled into the Southern Bug River due to an enemy attack